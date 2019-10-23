|
Carrie Hinton Patterson
Clinton - Carrie Hinton Patterson, 102 years, went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 22, 2019 at her home in Clinton with family by her side. Known by close family as "Nudge" and "Sis", she was born on March 12, 1917 in Scott County, MS to Arthur and Lillian Easterling. She was a member of a Christian Home Fellowship where she enjoyed worshipping with fellow Christians.
She left home in 1938 to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree. She taught Home Economics in numerous locations for twenty-eight years, teaching people life skills. In 1969, she became the Extension Home Economist for Stone County until her retirement in 1979. In retirement she spent much of her time enjoying porcelain painting and was a charter member of the Mississippi Porcelain Artists Guild. She also loved cooking, crocheting, gardening, reading, and spending time with family.
Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her husbands, B T Hinton and James D. Patterson; and brothers, Carey Easterling, Rupert Easterling and Woodrow Easterling.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Hinton Breland (Rodney); grandson, Kelly Breland (Tobi); granddaughter, Jill Breland; and two great-grandsons, Blair and Grant Breland all of Clinton.
Special thanks to Ms. Sydney Kelly for her love and care of "Miss Nudge" for the past 8 years. Also, thanks to Oxford Health Care and Sta-Home Hospice for their services.
Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Cancer Clinic at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019