Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Striving for Perfection Ministries
24 Bass Ave SW
Fort Walton Beach, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Lee Preston


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Lee Preston Obituary
Carrie Lee Preston

Ludlow, MS - Sunrise August 17, 1939- Sunset August 30, 2019

Carrie was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 30, 2019 at the age of eighty in Fort Walton Beach, FL. She was a humble, hard working, kind hearted, loyal, and a God fearing woman who's integrity outshined most. She let her light shine and touch many lives. Her presence will be dearly missed.

Celebration of Life Ceremony Striving for Perfection Ministries 24 Bass Ave., SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Wednesday, September 11th @11am
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.