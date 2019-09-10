|
Carrie Lee Preston
Ludlow, MS - Sunrise August 17, 1939- Sunset August 30, 2019
Carrie was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 30, 2019 at the age of eighty in Fort Walton Beach, FL. She was a humble, hard working, kind hearted, loyal, and a God fearing woman who's integrity outshined most. She let her light shine and touch many lives. Her presence will be dearly missed.
Celebration of Life Ceremony Striving for Perfection Ministries 24 Bass Ave., SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Wednesday, September 11th @11am
