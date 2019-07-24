|
|
Casey Rebecca Whitfield Humer
Jackson - Casey Rebecca Whitfield Humer died Friday, July 19, 2019. She was 38.
A native of Jackson, MS she was the daughter of Rebecca Stewart Bates and the late Thomas D. Whitfield.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her step father, Michael Bates; maternal grandparents, Evelyn Stewart Freeman and Ray Stewart; and paternal grandparents, Henry and Sallie Whitfield.
She is survived by her daughter, Isabel Humer; mother, Rebecca S. Bates; sisters, Gretchen Lynchard (Chris) and Carrie Luke; niece, Whitnie Luke Bullen; nephew, Ryan Rainer; great niece, Kaycie Bullen; special aunt and uncle, Linda and Bill Bryant; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Graveside services will be private.
