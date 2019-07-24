Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Casey Humer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Casey Rebecca Whitfield Humer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Casey Rebecca Whitfield Humer Obituary
Casey Rebecca Whitfield Humer

Jackson - Casey Rebecca Whitfield Humer died Friday, July 19, 2019. She was 38.

A native of Jackson, MS she was the daughter of Rebecca Stewart Bates and the late Thomas D. Whitfield.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her step father, Michael Bates; maternal grandparents, Evelyn Stewart Freeman and Ray Stewart; and paternal grandparents, Henry and Sallie Whitfield.

She is survived by her daughter, Isabel Humer; mother, Rebecca S. Bates; sisters, Gretchen Lynchard (Chris) and Carrie Luke; niece, Whitnie Luke Bullen; nephew, Ryan Rainer; great niece, Kaycie Bullen; special aunt and uncle, Linda and Bill Bryant; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Graveside services will be private.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now