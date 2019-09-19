|
|
Catherine "Cathy" Hawkins Scales
Ackerman - Catherine "Cathy" Hawkins Scales of Ackerman, MS passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born in Paris, AR in 1948, and later moved with her family to Starkville, MS.
Catherine graduated from Starkville High School and later attended Mississippi State University where she met and later married her husband of 50 years, Laurin M. Scales. Cathy and Larry moved to Pascagoula, MS to raise their two daughters.
Catherine attended the University of Southern Mississippi and received her Bachelor's in Elementary Education. She not only dedicated her life to her girls, but all of the children in her hometown. Cathy was a dearly loved first grade and kindergarten teacher for the Pascagoula Municipal School District for 25 years. Her family grew to include one granddaughter and three grandsons. Cathy's favorite roles in life were always a mother and Meme to her children.
She is preceded in death by husband Laurin M. Scales, mother Jo Ann Miller, father William Bennett, adopted father E.O. Hawkins, and step-father Glen Miller. She is survived by her daughters Mary C. Parish (Mike), Joanna S. Brockhoff (Joey), and grandchildren Alexandria Parish, Andrew Parish, William Brockhoff, and Ty Brockhoff. She is also survived by her Aunt Jenny, sisters Eileen Hawkins Bauman and Laura Hawkins, brother Ken Hawkins, and many wonderful nieces and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Hospice House of Slidell, LA.
Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA (985)-875-1131.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019