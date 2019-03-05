|
|
Catherine "Kitty" Kyzar
Clinton - Catherine Lucille Pounders Kyzar age 88 of Clinton, MS, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born August 14, 1930, in Hamilton, Alabama, to Paul and Jewel Pounders. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948 and was licensed as a Registered Nurse by St. Dominic's Hospital School of Nursing in 1952.
Catherine's passions in life were her family and her faith in Christ, both of which she served proudly and selflessly. Professionally, Kitty served for over 34 years as a Registered nurse in hospital, private clinic and public health settings. She was also active in leadership roles both in her faith and community serving on several boards including the Board of Trustees for Adams County Christian School, Sunday School Teacher, Superintendent of Sunday School of Morgantown Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, and the board of directors for the Macedonian Call Foundation of Mississippi.
Catherine was preceded in death by her father Paul Price Pounders, mother Jewel Rae Pounders, sister Ruth Elois Pounders, and brother Roy Lee Pounders. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Kyzar Jr., their 3 sons Russell (Melinda), Ronald (Ann), and Robert (Kelly), 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two brothers, Jesse Pounders and Malcolm Pounders.
A celebration of her life will be at First Baptist Church Clinton, MS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at The McDuffie Cemetery in Hamilton, MS. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macedonian Call Foundation (PO Box 156, Ridgeland, MS. 39158.)
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 5, 2019