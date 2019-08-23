|
Catherine Lee David
Madison - Catherine Lee David, owner of David Glass & Mirror has gone to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the love of her life and husband of 45 years Sidney David.
Catherine was a devoted wife, loving mother, and extraordinary grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was born in Biloxi on March 22, 1931 to Lewis and Lena Lee. She graduated from Biloxi High School. She married Sidney David on November 26, 1950. Together they raised four beautiful children and four beautiful grandchildren. Catherine also welcomed four great-grandchildren before being called home.
Catherine and Sidney were blessed with their first child while Sidney was in the Army stationed in San Francisco, California. They returned home to Jackson and opened the family business in 1969. Catherine, and her three daughters continued to run the business after Sidney's passing in 1996. Catherine loved spending time with her family, playing cards and traveling with her husband and friends.
Catherine is preceded in death by her husband Sidney, her son Sidney Jacob "Jakie", her brother Lewis Lee, sister-in-law Mary Lee, brother George Lee, and sister Gloria Robbins.
She is survived by her three daughters, Beth Sudduth, Jeanine Vivier, Jamie Hoggatt (Gene), four grandchildren Catherine Trimm (Jon-Michael), Anna Varnado (Adam), David Hoggatt (Traci), Julee Sudduth, four great-grandchildren Jon-Michael, Jr. "Jack" and Sidney Catherine Trimm, Brody and Blakelee Varnado.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 23 5-7pm and Saturday August 24 10 am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 4000 Tidewater Lane Madison, MS 39110. Funeral Mass will be Saturday 11 am at St. Francis with burial at Lakewood Memorial Park following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019