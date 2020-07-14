Catherine Louise Gordon
Canton - Catherine Louise Greenwaldt was born to Myrtle Daisy Mitchell and William Magruder Greenwaldt in Camden, MS on March 26, 1923. She died on July 12, 2020 at the Madison County Nursing Home; she was 97. Visitation for Louise, as she was known, will be held at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton Thursday, July 16 from 1:00 to 2:15; burial will be in the Canton Cemetery at 2:30 PM. Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, attendees must follow social distancing guidelines.
On April 17, 1949 she married William F. Chandler, a Canton Policeman and Farmer. Frank died on September 12, 1955 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson leaving Louise to raise two young sons alone.
On May 19, 1958 Louise married Robert H. (Bobby) Gordon, a WWII Veteran and Madison County Deputy Sheriff. In 1959 the family grew with the birth of a third son. Bobby died on December 1, 1967.
Louise worked for the Madison County Sheriff and Tax Collector's office starting in 1956 until her retirement in 1988. Louise joined First United Methodist Church-Canton in May 1949 and remained active there in the Frances Brown SS Class and the Methodist Mothers Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a baby sister Daisy Christine, husbands Frank Chandler and Bobby Gordon, brother, John M. Greenwaldt, sister Betty I. G. McCrory.
Survivors include: sons William F. Chandler, Jr. (Karen) of Madison, MS, Joseph M. Chandler (Cathy) of Canton, MS, and James L. Gordon (Donna) of Birmingham, AL., 7 grandchildren: Brad (Ray Ray) Chandler, Will (Carrie) Chandler, Brooke Stribling, Meg C. (Richard) Lewis, Justin (Jennifer) Gordon, Mathew Chandler and Houston (Amanda) Gordon, plus 15 great children and Sister-in-Law Dorothy Greenwaldt of Florence, MS.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com
