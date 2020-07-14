1/
Catherine Louise Gordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Louise Gordon

Canton - Catherine Louise Greenwaldt was born to Myrtle Daisy Mitchell and William Magruder Greenwaldt in Camden, MS on March 26, 1923. She died on July 12, 2020 at the Madison County Nursing Home; she was 97. Visitation for Louise, as she was known, will be held at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton Thursday, July 16 from 1:00 to 2:15; burial will be in the Canton Cemetery at 2:30 PM. Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, attendees must follow social distancing guidelines.

On April 17, 1949 she married William F. Chandler, a Canton Policeman and Farmer. Frank died on September 12, 1955 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson leaving Louise to raise two young sons alone.

On May 19, 1958 Louise married Robert H. (Bobby) Gordon, a WWII Veteran and Madison County Deputy Sheriff. In 1959 the family grew with the birth of a third son. Bobby died on December 1, 1967.

Louise worked for the Madison County Sheriff and Tax Collector's office starting in 1956 until her retirement in 1988. Louise joined First United Methodist Church-Canton in May 1949 and remained active there in the Frances Brown SS Class and the Methodist Mothers Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a baby sister Daisy Christine, husbands Frank Chandler and Bobby Gordon, brother, John M. Greenwaldt, sister Betty I. G. McCrory.

Survivors include: sons William F. Chandler, Jr. (Karen) of Madison, MS, Joseph M. Chandler (Cathy) of Canton, MS, and James L. Gordon (Donna) of Birmingham, AL., 7 grandchildren: Brad (Ray Ray) Chandler, Will (Carrie) Chandler, Brooke Stribling, Meg C. (Richard) Lewis, Justin (Jennifer) Gordon, Mathew Chandler and Houston (Amanda) Gordon, plus 15 great children and Sister-in-Law Dorothy Greenwaldt of Florence, MS.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:15 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Burial
02:30 PM
Canton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breeland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved