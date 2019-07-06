Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Crystal Springs, MS
Catherine Seater (Kitty) (Lingle)


1944 - 2019
Catherine Seater (Kitty) (Lingle) Obituary
Catherine (Kitty) Seater (Lingle)

Crystal Springs - Catherine Ann (Kitty) Seater (Lingle) went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Crystal Springs, MS. A rosary will be said before the service at 9:30 a.m. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Kitty was born August 28, 1944, in Canton, MS to Robert and Mildred (Gibson) Seater. She attended MUW (MS University for Women). While there, she was crowned Miss Madison County, a title she forfeited when she went to Korea to marry the man who swept her off her feet, Glenn (Schmoo) Lingle. This began a lifetime of love and adventure.

She is preceded in death by both parents and her beloved husbands, Glenn Lingle and Talmadge (Tally) Jackson. She is survived by her siblings, Bruce (Frances) Seater and Rita (Russell) Parker; her children, Laura (Fred) Evans, Lisa (Greg) Berry, Lorraine (Michael) Boleware, Glenn (Julie) Lingle, and Leah (Tom) Roberson; fifteen much-loved grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

She loved her family, her church, her Lord, and was fiercely and extravagantly loved in return. She exuded grace, class, confidence, preparation, faith, and "acceptance and gratitude" each day of her life. Even on her worst days, she never wavered. Her example and lessons will continue to guide her family.

The family appreciates Barney Scarbrough, her loving friends, her bridge and supper club partners, her church family, and Hospice Ministries of Brookhaven.

Memorials can be made to St. John's Catholic Church or to Hospice Ministries of Brookhaven in lieu of flowers.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 6, 2019
