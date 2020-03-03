|
|
Cathie Elenor Deal Guion
Canton - Cathie Eleanor Deal Guion passed away Monday March 2nd, 2020 due to complications from early onset Alzheimer's disease.
Miss Cathie was born June 10th, 1955, in Rochester NY and grew up in Allen's Hill New York in the Finger Lakes region town of Honeoye. Upon graduating from RIT, she traveled to Mississippi with her first husband to pursue a long career in film developing and custom printing. A natural beauty, quick wit and good business sense rounded out her life enjoyed with friends and family.
Cathie is preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanor Deal, and her brother, George Deal. She is survived by her niece and nephew Meredith and Ryan of Indianapolis IN, stepdaughter Miranda Guion of Yazoo City, MS and husband Gregg Guion of Canton, MS.
In lieu of flowers, loving donations in her name may be made to Sharkey-Issaquena Medical Foundation 475 4th St, Rolling Fork, MS 39159. Please designate the nursing home to receive funds as this is where Miss Cathie was provided dignified care and support for the last 6 years of her life.
Memorial to be held this Spring in Allen's Hill, NY.
An online guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020