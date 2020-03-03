Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathie Guion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathie Elenor Deal Guion


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathie Elenor Deal Guion Obituary
Cathie Elenor Deal Guion

Canton - Cathie Eleanor Deal Guion passed away Monday March 2nd, 2020 due to complications from early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Miss Cathie was born June 10th, 1955, in Rochester NY and grew up in Allen's Hill New York in the Finger Lakes region town of Honeoye. Upon graduating from RIT, she traveled to Mississippi with her first husband to pursue a long career in film developing and custom printing. A natural beauty, quick wit and good business sense rounded out her life enjoyed with friends and family.

Cathie is preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanor Deal, and her brother, George Deal. She is survived by her niece and nephew Meredith and Ryan of Indianapolis IN, stepdaughter Miranda Guion of Yazoo City, MS and husband Gregg Guion of Canton, MS.

In lieu of flowers, loving donations in her name may be made to Sharkey-Issaquena Medical Foundation 475 4th St, Rolling Fork, MS 39159. Please designate the nursing home to receive funds as this is where Miss Cathie was provided dignified care and support for the last 6 years of her life.

Memorial to be held this Spring in Allen's Hill, NY.

An online guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breeland Funeral Home
Download Now