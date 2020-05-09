Mr. Cecil Atha FordRidgeland - Cecil Atha Ford, known to everyone as C. A., age 78, passed away May 7, 2020 in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He was born on May 28, 1941 to Evon A. and Elizabeth H. Ford in Taylorsville, Mississippi. After graduating from Taylorsville High School, he received a football scholarship to play for the Ole Miss Rebels.C. A. played tackle for the Rebels on the varsity teams of 1961, 1962 and 1963. He played in the 1962 Cotton Bowl and Sugar Bowls of 1963 and 1964 winning the SEC championship in 1962 and 1963. He was recognized as an academic all SEC football player. He was proud to have played on the only undefeated and untied team in the history of the Ole Miss Rebels.C.A.'s mother did not want him to play college football, and promised that if he would go to Millsaps she would buy him a brand new Corvette convertible. Head Coach Johnny Vault persuaded him to become a Rebel anyway. He then drove to Oxford in style in his new Corvette!C. A. received his undergraduate degree from Ole Miss in 1964, and his law degree in 1966. He then studied for his Master's in taxation law at New York University and then moved toJackson where he practiced law law at Heidelberg, Woodliff & Franks for his entire career where he specialized in oil and gas law.C. A. is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Leanne, daughter Elizabeth, and son, Christian H. Ford (Angela), and granddaughter Meredith. He will be missed by his three dog babies, Angel, Belle and Zeus. He is preceded in death by his parents, Evon A. Ford and Elizabeth H. Ford and his son, Cecil A. Ford, Jr.Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on May 11, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home, 759 Hwy 51, Madison, MS. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p. m. at Fellowship Cemetery, Taylorsville, MS.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.A.R.A. Or Mississippi Horses.