Cecil Ferrell
Cecil Ferrell, 87, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Greenville, GA. Funeral services, for family and friends, will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Saturday, August 22 at 11:00 AM.
Mr. Ferrell was born on September 17, 1932 in Jackson, MS. He served in the 31st Division during the Korean War. He graduated from Mississippi College and retired from the US Department of Justice in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a member of First Baptist Jackson.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Anne Ferrell; parents, George B. and Birdie Ferrell; and brother, G.B. Ferrell, Jr.
Mr. Ferrell is survived by his wife, Ann Reese Ferrell; daughters, Deborah Yost (Ned), Carol Zouboukos (Nick), Janet Applewhite (Tim), and Patricia Collier; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
