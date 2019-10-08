|
Cecil Holden O'Gwynn, Jr."Holden"
- - It is said that the day a man is born and the day that he dies are the bookends of his life. What matters to all on this earth are the happenings that are represented by the DASH.
Here are the bookends of the life of Cecil Holden O'Gwynn, Jr. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi on September 8, 1939. He died at 6:23 AM on October 5, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital.
The DASH in his life began with his birth to Cecil Holden O'Gwynn, Sr. and Rellie King O'Gwynn. His family spent time in the Delta when his dad, Cecil, was moved to that area by the telephone company. His family then moved to 1948 Central Street in Jackson, MS in 1948.
Holden attended elementary schools and Hardy Jr. High in Jackson. He graduated from Provine High School in 1957.
Holden attended Mississippi State University along with several of his high school classmates. These included James Lowther, Ph.D.; Jimmy Hurley, Ph.D.; Lewis Suber; Hayes McCallum, all of whom were studying engineering. All of these MSU students were living in Old Main. When it burned, they rented a house which they named "The Rouse House". Holden received a B.S.E.E. In 1961.
Holden began his working career in 1961 with Leigh Watkins, III, a consulting electrical engineer. In 1972, he became a partner in the firm and the name was changed to Watkins & O'Gwynn, Consulting Electrical Engineers. During his working years, he was a Registered Engineer in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
He was a member of the 172D Airlift Wing of the Air National Guard for six years. They were called to duty on more than one occasion to shore up the levees of the Pearl River during floods.
Holden was a member of the Capital Club and served on the Board of Governors for an extended time.
Holden married Mary Louise Gassaway on June 13, 1964. They lived and loved for 55 years. This union produced four children - Leslie, Leah, Robert, David. From these children, he received joy and pride in their accomplishments and the grandchildren that they produced. To Jason and Leah Kackley were born Sarah, Noah and Molly. To Robert and Kiri O'Gwynn were born Evie, Audrey, Gracie and Amos. To David and Leah O'Gwynn were born Holden, Clara and Lorelei.
During the years of rearing the children, he was a supporter of cheerleaders, drill/dance team; ballet, the Junior Symphony, Sunkist and CCJ Swim Teams; Boy Scouts of America, Troop 416, where he served as Assistant Scoutmaster and Scoutmaster. He received the Order of the Arrow. He was a supporter of soccer, where he was an Assistant Coach for one son's team and Coach for the other son's team.
Holden was a member of Grace Primitive Baptist Church - a faithful supporter and attendee and an encourager of others. He loved his Lord and Grace PBC.
Holden leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Mary Louise; his children, Leslie O'Gwynn; Leah Kackley (Jason); Robert O'Gwynn (Kiri); David O'Gwynn (Leah); his grandchildren, Sarah, Noah and Molly Kackley; Evie, Audrey, Gracie and Amos O'Gwynn; Holden, Clara and Lorelei O'Gwynn; his sister, Aimee Goss and her children, Jeanine Cross (Thom), Dianne Wiley Cooke (Larry), Lisa Doleac (Donnie), and Beth Townsend (Fred).
Services will be Wednesday, October 9, at Grace Primitive Baptist Church, 349 Cross Park Drive, in Pearl, MS. Visitation will begin at 9 AM and continue until shortly before the service at 11 AM. Wright and Ferguson, Flowood, is in charge.
Elder David Pyles, pastor of Grace PBC, will conduct the services. Pallbearers will be his sons, Robert and David, his son-in-law, Jason Kackley, and dear church members, Mike Martin, Eddie Ivey and Harold Ishee.
Honorary pallbearers will be the core group of his employees when Watkins & O'Gwynn was operating in the early days.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor his memory, you may do so with contributions to Grace PBC, 349 Cross Park Drive, Pearl, MS 39208.
"In my night of dark despair, Jesus heard and answered prayer; now I'm walking free as air, hand in hand with Jesus."
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019