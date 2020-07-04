Cecil Rhodes (Buddy) Walley, Jr.Water Valley - Cecil Rhodes (Buddy) Walley Jr., age 74, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford, Mississippi.Born December 27, 1945, Buddy was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Walley. He was raised in Jackson, Mississippi and graduated from Provine High School. After graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, he owned pharmacies in Coffeeville and Water Valley. Buddy was an avid hunter, horseman, and loved his Ole Miss Rebel football, basketball, and baseball teams. His kind and loving spirit will be missed dearly by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Maretta McLeod Walley; two sisters, Rosie Walley McDade and Betty Walley Piner; brother, Luther Rhett Walley; two daughters, Amy McClain (Carl) and Laura Beth Hodge (Scott); four stepsons, Charles McLeod, Martin McLeod, Scott McLeod, and Bren McLeod; grandchildren, Logan Brower, Will Collins and Ashleigh Kate Hodge; step-grandchildren, Elle McLeod, Brendon McLeod, Isabelle McLeod, Eugenie McLeod, Leighton McLeod, Hadden McLeod, Romney McLeod, Colleen McLeod, Rylan McLeod, and Thomas McLeod; and great grandchild Katie Brower.A private funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, at 2 p.m., at the Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.