C.H. Means Jr.
Puckett, MS - C.H. Means, Jr., 84 of Puckett, MS, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home peacefully in his sleep. Graveside services will be 10:00am Sunday, July 5, 2020, at New Prospect Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Stuart officiating. Visitation will start at 9:00am at the cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Webb Means, Wade Means, Andy Minton, Adam Minton, Rhett Minton, and Ted Varner.
He was born in Puckett, MS on March 4, 1936 to the late Clyde Means and Marie Purvis Means.
C.H. went to Puckett High School and from there went to the University of Southern MS. He was a former member and deacon at Alta Woods Presbyterian Church in Jackson and at Antioch Baptist Church in Brandon. He was an active member of Rock Bluff Baptist Church. He worked as Parts Manager for Allied Equipment in Jackson and then he started his own company Means Construction Parts and Service. C.H. loved animals, loved working cattle, and loved working on the family farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters, and his beloved wife of 59 years, Dorothy Yvonne Hartzog Means.
C.H. is survived by his daughter, Debbie Means Minton, son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Sara Means; six grandchildren, one great- grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com