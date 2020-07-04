Charleigh Dowling Ford, Jr.



Charleigh Dowling Ford, Jr., 78, died June 27, 2020, at The Windsor Place in Columbus, Mississippi. A graveside service officiated by Rev. Anne Russell Bradley was held at Friendship Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of the arrangements.



Charleigh was born in Columbus, Mississippi on October 20, 1941. He graduated from S.D. Lee High School in 1959 and enrolled at Mississippi State University. While at MSU, he was a member and officer of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. After four years of ROTC, Charleigh has commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force (USAF). During his year in Vietnam, Charleigh received the Distinguished Flying Cross and six air medals. After six years of active duty, Charleigh joined the Air National Guard.



In his civilian career, Charleigh worked as an economic developer in Newton, Brookhaven, and Columbus, Mississippi. He completed post-graduate work at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia. He was both a Certified Economic and Community Developer and a Certified Chamber Executive and was the first in his field to hold both designations in the state of Mississippi.



Charleigh was active in First United Methodist Church ministries and helped found the Early Learning Center, served on the usher team and was an active member of the Ivy Bible Class. He was also active in the Emmaus Community and served as president of the local group. Charleigh was a member and former president of the Kiwanis Club of Columbus. He was chosen as the 2008 Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Charity Ball King.



He is preceded in death by his parents Charleigh Dowling and Frances Augusta Sudduth Ford. He leaves behind his wife of fifty-seven years Lillian Joe "Lillajo" Hixon Ford; son and daughter-in-law Charleigh Dowling "Dow" Ford III and Heather McAnally Ford of Columbus, Mississippi; his son and daughter-in-law Mark Hixon Ford and Kirstin Boyd Ford of Germantown, Tennessee; his granddaughter Hannah Frances Ford of Columbus, MS; his grandsons William Parker Ford and Thomas Landon Ford of Germantown, Tennessee; and his grandson Adam Reese Ford of Columbus, Mississippi



Pall Bearers were Parker Ford, Landon Ford, Reese Ford, Burns Ford, Shane Hixon and Tommy Hixon. Honorary Pall Bearers were Mike Batson, Juddie Boyd, Bobby Caldwell, Bill Downing, Buddy Godfrey, Miller Griffin, Tom Hixon, Joe Higgins, Brenda Lathan, Bud Phillips, Jimmy Pritchard, Charlie Wax and members of the Ivy Bible Study



Memorials can be made to Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County, P.O. Box 441, Columbus, MS 39703. (662) 549-8607









