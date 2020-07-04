1/
Charleigh Dowling Ford Jr.
1941 - 2020
Charleigh Dowling Ford, Jr., 78, died June 27, 2020, at The Windsor Place in Columbus, Mississippi. A graveside service officiated by Rev. Anne Russell Bradley was held at Friendship Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of the arrangements.

Charleigh was born in Columbus, Mississippi on October 20, 1941. He graduated from S.D. Lee High School in 1959 and enrolled at Mississippi State University. While at MSU, he was a member and officer of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. After four years of ROTC, Charleigh has commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force (USAF). During his year in Vietnam, Charleigh received the Distinguished Flying Cross and six air medals. After six years of active duty, Charleigh joined the Air National Guard.

In his civilian career, Charleigh worked as an economic developer in Newton, Brookhaven, and Columbus, Mississippi. He completed post-graduate work at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia. He was both a Certified Economic and Community Developer and a Certified Chamber Executive and was the first in his field to hold both designations in the state of Mississippi.

Charleigh was active in First United Methodist Church ministries and helped found the Early Learning Center, served on the usher team and was an active member of the Ivy Bible Class. He was also active in the Emmaus Community and served as president of the local group. Charleigh was a member and former president of the Kiwanis Club of Columbus. He was chosen as the 2008 Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Charity Ball King.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charleigh Dowling and Frances Augusta Sudduth Ford. He leaves behind his wife of fifty-seven years Lillian Joe "Lillajo" Hixon Ford; son and daughter-in-law Charleigh Dowling "Dow" Ford III and Heather McAnally Ford of Columbus, Mississippi; his son and daughter-in-law Mark Hixon Ford and Kirstin Boyd Ford of Germantown, Tennessee; his granddaughter Hannah Frances Ford of Columbus, MS; his grandsons William Parker Ford and Thomas Landon Ford of Germantown, Tennessee; and his grandson Adam Reese Ford of Columbus, Mississippi

Pall Bearers were Parker Ford, Landon Ford, Reese Ford, Burns Ford, Shane Hixon and Tommy Hixon. Honorary Pall Bearers were Mike Batson, Juddie Boyd, Bobby Caldwell, Bill Downing, Buddy Godfrey, Miller Griffin, Tom Hixon, Joe Higgins, Brenda Lathan, Bud Phillips, Jimmy Pritchard, Charlie Wax and members of the Ivy Bible Study

Memorials can be made to Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County, P.O. Box 441, Columbus, MS 39703. (662) 549-8607




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
Friendship Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory - College Street - Columbus
903 College Street
Columbus, MS 39701
662.328.2354
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Charleigh was an amazing man and such a generous, humble person. I pray God will give you the strength to move forward without him. Love you all,
Deborah Leonard
Friend
July 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Melton and Brenda Knight
Friend
July 2, 2020
Charleigh was a great friend and economic developer for his communities and The State of Mississippi. He was always smiling
Larry Young
Coworker
July 1, 2020
IT WAS AN HONOR TO SERVE WITH CHARLIE IN THE 183 AS.
LARRY BLEAKNEY
Military
July 1, 2020
I met Charlie and his wife through Emmaus years ago. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. Praying for the family.
Cathy Kelley
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Numbers 12:3 Now the man... was by far the meekest of all the men on the face of the earth.
Lynetta
Acquaintance
June 30, 2020
Charleigh was a good man. We flew together with the Ms Air National Guard for years. Oir thoughts and prayers are with ya'll.

Bobby and Elisa Sessums
Robert E Sessums, jr
Friend
June 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about Charlie's passing. He was a great guy. We are so sorry due to present circumstances that we could not be there today.
You will be in our thoughts and prayers.

Bill Pearson
Classmate
June 30, 2020
What a wonderful christian man! Sending our prayers to Lillajo and family - he will truly be missed.
Julia and Jimmy Autrey
Friend
June 30, 2020
I worked with Charleigh when I worked with him on a number of economic development projects from 1993 - 2000. He was one of my favorite guys to work with. Knowledgeable and very friendly. We lost a great one when Charleigh passed.
Don Moore
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Charleigh was one of the friendly Forest Glen neighborhood folks to first welcome us to the hilltop back in 2000. We miss chatting with Charleigh when he was out walking his little dog. Praying for you, Lillajo.
Jim & Wendy Powers
Neighbor
June 29, 2020
Charleigh was a mighty good man. Charleigh loved God, his family, and his friends. God bless his precious family.
Ann & Ron Thomas
Friend
June 29, 2020
May you rest in peace.
robert white
June 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Betty Dill Betty
June 29, 2020
our sincere condolences to dow and family.
mike & todd derby
mike derby
Friend
June 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jamie Luecke
Friend
June 28, 2020
Lost a great guy. Always enjoyed my times with Charleigh. His easy manner and good humor will be missed.
Morris Denton
June 28, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
June 27, 2020
He was a wonderful friend growing up with family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Martha Thompson Brisbine
