Charlene Dedwylder Ray
Madison - Charlene Dedwylder Ray, 84 passed away Monday, February 04, 2019 at the Nichols Center in Madison after an extended illness. Charlene was born April 1, 1934 in Clarke County, MS to Charles Edgar and Jewel Cooke Dedwylder. She was educated in the Meridian Public Schools and was a graduate of Meridian Junior College.
Charlene was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Yazoo City, a homemaker, a loving mother and a beloved companion and partner to her husband of 65 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Mary Ellen Ray.
She is survived by her husband, Sam M Ray, Jr of Madison, sons Sam M Ray, lll of Madison and Charles "Dee" (Carla) Ray of Brandon, daughter Kim (Ronnie) McMaster of Madison, grandsons Sam Ray, lV, Ron (Laura) McMaster, Chad Ray, Ryan (Meg) Annison, granddaughters Sarah Frances Ray, Deanna (Jonathan) Bishop, Emily (Chris) Poole, Anna (Will) Scarborough, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church in Yazoo City on Wednesday, February 6th from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m., with internment to follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 61, Yazoo City, MS 39194 or a .
The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks to the administration and staff of the Nichols Center for their loving and compassionate care that they gave to our loved one and the many courtesies extended to her family.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019