Charlene Miller
Jackson - Charlene Miller, 76, of Jackson, died on February 11, 2019 in Brandon surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.
Charlene owned and operated Hair-N-Things Beauty Salon in the Jackson metropolitan area for over 40 years.She also served as a cosmetology instructor at Charm Beauty School and the Career Development Center for Jackson Public schools. She received many accolades and was known for mentoring upcoming barbers and cosmetologists.Visitation will be held today at Willis and Sons Funeral Home from 1 to 7 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 10 am at New Hope Baptist Church on Watkins Drive.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 15, 2019