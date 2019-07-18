|
Charles Beard, Sr.
Jackson - Charles Beard, Sr., died Friday, July 12, 2019, following a brief illness. Born December 20, 1949, in Jackson, Mississippi, as seventh (7th) of eight (8) children to Edna Ruth Walters and Floyd Beard, Sr. From the time he was a child, Charles proved that he was a unique individual with amazing commitment and focus. His education began at Isabel Elementary School and continued to Jim Hill High School graduating in 1967. While at Jim Hill, Charles was known as a charismatic influencer driven by excellence and a desire to become a strong community leader.
A 1971 graduate of Jackson State University, Charles was an editor for the Jacksonian and Office of Public Information Sportswriter, member of Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity, previous officer of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association, and founding member of the Blue Bengal Athletic Association, Inc. He was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., (Life Member), Hinds County NAACP, M.W. Stringer Grand Lodge (TC Almore Lodge #242), and listed in the national registry for Outstanding Young Men in America. Charles had the opportunity to work abroad in his early collegiate career in a social work program in Warwickshire, England (Warwick University), and developed his love for speaking, writing, and debating.
Charles pursed education with focus on advocacy and community purpose beginning his initial career in the Office of Alumni Affairs and Development in 1970 as an Administrative Assistant and Political Science Major where he worked with the Wayne State University student leadership delegation and JSU delegation after the formers horrific and historical May 1970 campus shooting. Charles never tackled any position without a focus on quality and excellence holding positions with several local companies, including his own business ventures Chem Tech International, and Essential Building Maintenance. An executive in his own right, Charles balanced his engineered love for high quality in business, with engagement with the Hill Street Historic district, work with young people in the Mississippi State Job Training Council, United Methodist Men, and the Wesley Foundation.
He is predeceased by his parents and five brothers: Jeffery, William Rogers, Walter L., Joe Leonard, and Floyd Beard, Jr. His passing is mourned by: Patricia; his daughter, Candace; sons, Charles Jeffery (Galetha) and Corey; siblings, Billie J. Beard Thompson and Donald (Liz); sister-in-law Marva Beard; four grandchildren; Morgan Beard, Kayla Beard, Ky Beard, and Gabrielle Beard,; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Jackson State University, Rose E. McCoy Auditorium. Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home from 1-7 p.m. with family present 5:00-6:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Beard Family, 4637 Manhattan Rd., Jackson Ms. 39206.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 18, 2019