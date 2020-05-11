Mr. Charles Beck, Jr.Ellisville - Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mr. Charles Beck, Jr., age 86, of Ellisville who passed from this life on May 10, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Kolby Easterling will officiate the service.Mr. Beck served in the United States Army in France during Peace Time. He worked with the United States Postal Service until he retired. He enjoyed gardening and using his tractors and worked on crossword puzzles daily.He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Edmond Beck; parents, Willis and Dora Nell Beck. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Edmonds Beck of Ellisville; sons, Charles W. Beck III of Jackson, MS and John Ronald (Lisa) Beck of Pearl, MS; grandchildren, Michelle and Mallory; great-grandchildren, Preston, Lorelai and Bentley; brothers, Arnold "Buddy" Beck of Homer, LA and Marcus McLaurin Beck of Pearl, MS and sister, Linda Gail Beck-Bailey of Homer, LA.Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.