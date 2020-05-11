Charles Beck
1933 - 2020
Mr. Charles Beck, Jr.

Ellisville - Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery for Mr. Charles Beck, Jr., age 86, of Ellisville who passed from this life on May 10, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Kolby Easterling will officiate the service.

Mr. Beck served in the United States Army in France during Peace Time. He worked with the United States Postal Service until he retired. He enjoyed gardening and using his tractors and worked on crossword puzzles daily.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Edmond Beck; parents, Willis and Dora Nell Beck. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Edmonds Beck of Ellisville; sons, Charles W. Beck III of Jackson, MS and John Ronald (Lisa) Beck of Pearl, MS; grandchildren, Michelle and Mallory; great-grandchildren, Preston, Lorelai and Bentley; brothers, Arnold "Buddy" Beck of Homer, LA and Marcus McLaurin Beck of Pearl, MS and sister, Linda Gail Beck-Bailey of Homer, LA.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.






Published in Clarion Ledger from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Moselle
MAY
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Moselle
18 Moselle-Seminary Rd.
Moselle, MS 39459
(601) 584-7913
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
