|
|
Charles Brister Keeler
Clinton - Charles Brister Keeler, 73, died Thursday, January 2 at Baptist Hospital. He was born October 17, 1946 to William W. and Zelma Brister Keeler in Jackson, MS. Charles grew up in Clinton graduating from Clinton High School in 1964. He attended Hinds Junior College, Mississippi State University and served in the Army Reserve. He retired from BellSouth in 2006 after 40 years of service.
Along with his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his brother Billy Keeler.
Survivors include wife of 53 years Patsy Holmes Keeler, son Charles B. Keeler Jr., daughter Allison Keeler Bartley (David) and granddaughter Reagan Bartley.
Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home Monday, January 6 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with the funeral service to follow at 1:00pm in the chapel.
The family is deeply grateful to the many caregivers throughout his lengthy illness. A very special thanks to Kisha Wilson, Shalandria West and Stephanie Smith who provided loving care for many years.
Memorials may be made to Morrison Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Hampstead Blvd, Clinton MS 39056.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020