Charles Christenberry "Chris" Herbert
Jackson - Chris was born on June 23, 1953, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Wayne and Becky Herbert. When he was 2, the family moved to Jackson, where he spent the majority of his life. Chris passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 13, 2019.
Chris was an adventurous youth with a circle of friends that he remained in contact with for the rest of his life. Undaunted by the presence of water moccasins, they enjoyed nighttime excursions to dive for golf balls in the ponds at Colonial Country Club. This remained one of his fondest memories.
Chris graduated from Murrah High School in 1971. He went on to Mississippi State University and enjoyed his days as a Bulldog. Watching Bulldog football was one of his greatest joys. Chris graduated from State in 1975 with a degree in Accounting.
The majority of Chris' career was in real estate management. He cherished the relationships he built there, some that lasted a lifetime. Most recently, Chris was a TSA Agent at the Jackson Airport which allowed him to see many people that he had known though out his life. He enjoyed reconnecting with them.
His favorite job, however, was working as a Park Ranger at Zion National Park in Utah. There, Chris found an outlet for both his love of nature and his natural spirituality. Chris became part of the Park family at Zion and the people there remained in his thoughts long after he returned home to Jackson.
The most important part of Chris's life was his family and friends. His loyalty was known to all. If someone needed a friend, Chris was there. He was kind hearted and gentle. Many thanks to all who were friends to Chris.
Chris is survived by his father, Wayne Herbert, Sr. (Gerry Stubbs Herbert); one brother, Wayne, Jr. (Sandy) of Bainbridge Island, WA; one sister, Julie Sisk (Kevin) of Grapevine, TX; one niece, Ellen Herbert of Memphis, TN, and three nephews, Andrew Herbert of Bentonville, AR; Connor Sisk and Grant Sisk of Grapevine, TX.
If you wish to honor Chris' memory, donations may be made to the Zion National Park Forever Project, (435) 772-3264, 1 Zion National Park, Springdale, UT 84767, or to the ASPCA, at aspca.org, 520 8th Ave., New York, NY 10018.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2019