Charles David Holmes Sr.
1948 - 2020
Charles David Holmes, Sr.

Columbus - Charles David Holmes, Sr., age 71, of Columbus, MS, passed away July 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Canton City Cemetery in Canton, MS. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory 903 College St. location.

Mr. Holmes was born September 21, 1948, in Canton, MS, to the late Rudolph Henry and Hallie Christian Holmes, Jr. He was a 1966 graduate of Canton High School a 1970 graduate of the University of Mississippi. He majored in banking in finance and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Mr. Holmes also completed the LSU School of Banking in 1977. He spent 45 years in the banking industry in Canton, MS, Ridgeland, MS, Tuscaloosa, AL, and Columbus, MS. Mr. Holmes retired as executive vice president with BankFirst Financial Services. He owned and operated Ridgeland Waste Disposal, Inc. and was a member of Green Oaks Golf Club where he was a former board member and was also a member of the Columbus Kiwanis Club. He was a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rudolph Henry "Rudy" Holmes, III.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Daniel Holmes of Columbus, MS, son, David Holmes of Memphis, TN, daughter, Whitney Holmes of Columbus, MS, sister, Harriet Porter and her husband Dick of Brandon, MS, and sister-in-law, Sally Ann Holmes of Houston, TX.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 9681, Columbus, MS, 39705.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory - College Street - Columbus
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Canton City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory - College Street - Columbus
903 College Street
Columbus, MS 39701
662.328.2354
