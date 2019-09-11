|
|
Charles Devin Hewitt
Jackson - Charles Devin Hewitt, "Hobbie", a resident of Jackson, MS passed away at Baptist Medical Center on Friday September 6, 2019 at the age of 60. A Memorial service will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon at 10am on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.
Hobbie was born on September 3, 1959 to C. Rex Hewitt and Frances J. Hewitt. He lived in Atlanta Ga for 25 years before returning to Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother L. Arthur Hewitt and two wives, Diane Sussex Hewitt and Jessica Williams Hewitt. Hobbie attended Woodland Hills Baptist Academy and Manhattan Academy before graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi. A proud Golden Eagle his cheers and support will be missed.
He is survived by his brothers, Tony L. Hewitt, Sr, Calvin R. Hewitt; sister, Wendy Hewitt Lee; stepson, Cayd Williams.; two nieces and two nephews.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Hobbie's name.
Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019