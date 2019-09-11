Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Devin Hewitt


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Devin Hewitt Obituary
Charles Devin Hewitt

Jackson - Charles Devin Hewitt, "Hobbie", a resident of Jackson, MS passed away at Baptist Medical Center on Friday September 6, 2019 at the age of 60. A Memorial service will be held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon at 10am on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.

Hobbie was born on September 3, 1959 to C. Rex Hewitt and Frances J. Hewitt. He lived in Atlanta Ga for 25 years before returning to Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother L. Arthur Hewitt and two wives, Diane Sussex Hewitt and Jessica Williams Hewitt. Hobbie attended Woodland Hills Baptist Academy and Manhattan Academy before graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi. A proud Golden Eagle his cheers and support will be missed.

He is survived by his brothers, Tony L. Hewitt, Sr, Calvin R. Hewitt; sister, Wendy Hewitt Lee; stepson, Cayd Williams.; two nieces and two nephews.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Hobbie's name.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now