Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-East Brainerd Chapel
8214 East Brainerd Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
(423) 698-2541
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-East Brainerd Chapel
8214 East Brainerd Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist-East Brainerd Chapel
8214 East Brainerd Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Charles Donald "Donny" Miller


1949 - 2019
Charles Donald "Donny" Miller Obituary
Charles Donald "Donny" Miller

Ooltewah - Charles Donald "Donny" Miller, age 70, of Ooltewah, TN passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. He was born March 11, 1949 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late J. C. and Jean Armstrong Miller.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Linda Catlett Miller; son, Dr. Chris (Julie) Miller of Collierville, TN; daughter, Heather (Darren) Wilson of Cartersville, GA; and six grandchildren, Watts Miller, Banks Wilson, Margaret "Maggie" Miller, Brock Wilson, Kate Scott Loftin, and Will Loftin.

Donny graduated from Mississippi State University and served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1975. During his time of duty, he served as a communications officer while being stationed in Germany.

He married Linda Catlett, his high school sweetheart, in 1970 and subsequently moved to Cleveland, MS where he worked for the next 27 years at Baxter Healthcare in various roles including plant manager for 9 years.

His most important role was as husband to Linda and as Daddy to his children Chris and Heather. He would become known as Pop to his six grandchildren that he loved dearly. He spent his life hunting and fishing when not working to provide for his family. He taught his kids how to hunt at the Collinsville Hunting Club in east Mississippi, the same club he grew up in as a boy with his daddy. When hunting season was over he loved to fish crappie on the oxbow lakes in the Delta.

Since his retirement to Chattanooga he has been a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the East Brainerd Chapel with Rev. Chris Howell officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to at .

Arrangements are by the East Brainerd Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 8214 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

www.ChattanoogaEastBrainerdChapel.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 11, 2019
