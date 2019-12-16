|
Charles E. "Chuck" Carver, Jr.
Jackson - Charles E. "Chuck" Carver, Jr. passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Jackson, Mississippi, following a battle with lung cancer. He was 56.
A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and born on February 13, 1963, he was the son of the late Charles E. Carver, Sr. and Johnnie Moore.
Chuck had a successful, longtime career in Automotive Sales Management and was currently employed with Paul Moak Honda in Jackson, Mississippi, who he considered his second family. Though his official address may have been Jackson, he spent every spare second he could in Covington, Louisiana where he called home. Chuck had a love for and was passionate about Auburn football, playing golf, going to the beach, boating and cooking. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Covington where he could be found every Sunday morning until recently when his health prevented him from attending.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J.L. and Daisy Carver; maternal grandmother, Eveleen Montgomery; and maternal grandfather, A.C. Todd.
He is survived by his beloved fiancé, Tanya Thomas Hutchinson; his beautiful children: Angela Carver, Charles E. "Chase" Carver, III, and Addison Blakeney Carver; his loving sisters, Lynn Kinard and Susan West (Tom); step-son, Taylor Sauls; niece, Kelli Goodwin; future mother-in-law, Genevieve Thomas, whom he lovingly referred to as "Mama Gen", and a host of other family and many friends.
The memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church Covington, 16333 LA-1085, Covington, LA 70433. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Chuck's family is grateful to his Paul Moak Automotive family for all of their love and support shown to him throughout his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Covington.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019