Charles E. Daley Jr.
Brandon, MS - Charles E. Daley Jr., 79, passed away Fri. April 24, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS. Private funeral services will be held with Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS handling arrangements.
Mr. Daley was born on March 19, 1941 in Jackson, MS to the late Charles E. Daley Sr. and Hazel Schwartz Daley. He graduated in 1959 from Forest Hill High School in Jackson, MS and received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and his Master's Degree from Mississippi State University. Mr. Daley was employed at the University of Mississippi Medical center in Jackson, MS as an instructor, staff member, medical rehabilitation coordinator and counselor in the Department of Ophthalmology. For many years he also worked in the Addie McBride Division.
Mr. Daley was a very active member of the Civitan Foundation from 1977-1989 where he served as a Trustee, was a Distinguished Governor of Civitan International, Lt. Governor of MS Magnolia District and Past President of the Fondren Civitan Club. He was also a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and received Counselor of the Year in Mississippi and Counselor of the Year in the Southeast Region. Mr. Daley was active with where he received the Eunice Shriver Award and served as a Board Member at the Will-O-Wood Development Center.
Mr. Daley served in the Mississippi National Guard and was a Colonel with the Mississippi State Guard. He was also a member of the American Legion serving as First Vice Commander of Brandon Post 68. Mr. Daley was a Captain with the Hinds County Deputy Sheriff's Officer Reserve Unit serving under Sherriff Malcom McMillan.
Mr. Daley was a member of Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon, MS where he played in the church orchestra. He also played in the MS Community Symphonic Band and the MS Baptist Orchestra. Mr. Daley was a member of the Masons and was also a Shriner.
He is survived by his wife, Martha P. Daley; children, Charles E. Daley III (Katherine), Karen Hatten (Edward), Amanda Moore (Sam) and Rodney Allen; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister, Lucille Simmons (Jerry) and a brother, James Daley (Ruth Ann). Mr. Daley is also preceded in death by his first wife, Jerry Ann Daley; brother, Howard Daley and a grandchild, Will Kovarik.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brandon Baptist Church at 100 Brandon Baptist Dr. Brandon, MS 39042.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020