Rev. Charles E. Polk, Sr.Jackson - Born July 11, 1935, Charles Edward Polk Sr was the 2nd of 6 children born to Mr. Jim and Nicie Ree Polk of Jackson, MS. In that large household his character and work ethic were formed. He was taught to know the Lord as a child at Christ Temple Church of Christ in Jackson where he was baptized. He attended Lanier High School and soon after, met the lovely Miss Eddie Mae Spann of Brandon, MS. They were married on January 26, 1956. Their union was blessed with two sons: Charles Jr. and Ray Harold.God's hand was on Charles' life. He joined the renowned Jackson Southernaires and sang gospel throughout the country. During this time, he refined his voice, creating a rich powerful sound recognizable by gospel fans everywhere. He later retired from the group to focus on family; but couldn't deny God was dealing with him. He joined True Light MBC where he served Pastor R.H. Walls as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and Male Chorus member, until he could no longer ignore the call to preach the Gospel.In 1973, he became Pastor at New True Light MBC in Canton, MS. Then the call came from St. Luther MBC in Jackson; he accepted and in 1975 became their 8th Pastor. He also graduated from McKinley Theological College. At St. Luther he would leave his greatest legacy. With First Lady Polk by his side, he became St. Luther's longest serving pastor. In his 40+ years, he counseled, married, funeralized, baptized, sang and unapologetically preached the gospel of Jesus Christ."The Son of Thunder" as he was affectionately called, became nationally known and in demand. However, he did not neglect home. He cared for his family, flock, and community. Known for his welcoming smile, you could find Pastor Polk visiting the sick and shut-ins. Or see him working the Senior Citizen Food drive with friend, Frank Bluntson. He served in the S.C.L.C, NAACP and Ministers Union. He served the MSGBSC, Inc., the National Baptist Convention U.S.A. and was on the Board of the MS Mass Choir and Central MS Health Services. He received multiple MS Gospel Music Awards and MLK Honoree awards. Through his dedication to West Jackson, St. Luther invested millions to build a Family Life Center and a beautiful sanctuary. In Dec. 2019, Jackson's City Council recognized his commitment with their unanimous approval to rename Banks street in his honor. And he was there to witness it.Pastor Polk Sr. served St. Luther until his health led him to retire in 2015. He was overjoyed when eldest son, Charles Jr. was elected St. Luther's 9th Pastor! He was proud seeing his vision realized and expanded by his son's leadership. He even enjoyed livestreamed services.Pastor Emeritus Charles Polk Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James and Howard; and his beloved wife of 62 years (Eddie Mae). Celebration of Life Services: Public Walk-Through Viewing on Sun., May 31st from 1-6pm at St. Luther's Ideal Clark Family Life Center. A private family service will be held Mon. June 1st at 11am. It will be shown live on St. Luther's Facebook page (@stluthermbc). CDC practices in full effect on-site.