|
|
Charles E. Seal, Sr.
Jackson - A resident of Jackson, MS passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11. He was the son of Curtis T. Seal and Lucille Reed Seal. He was a native of Simpson County where he attended Harrisville School. Served his country during The Korean Conflict in The U. S. Navy followed by 8 years of service in The U. S. Navy Seabee Reserves of Jackson, MS. August 2, 1955 married Cullie Crawford Seal (Hanna) and they had two sons; Charles E. Seal Jr. and Timothy W. Seal. He worked for his father's business, Independent Plumbing and Heating until 1972. He then established Hanging Moss Plumbing and Heating. He retired in 1996 and passed the business to his son, Timothy W. Seal. Charles is preceded in death by his parents and brother, and survived by his sons, Charles Jr. (Patrice) of Petal, MS and Tim (Judy) of Madison, MS. Grandchildren; Cavett Seal, Matthew Seal, Linsey Toussaint and Carleigh Seal. Two great grandchildren; Josie Lynn Toussaint and Shelby Alexander Toussaint. Sister in law Billie Seal of Montgomery, AL and a host of nieces and nephews. Charles loved spending time with his family and his woods in Simpson County. In the past he loved hunting and fishing and he was ALWAYS an avid woodworker.Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm with a funeral service to follow at Lakewood Funeral Home. Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019