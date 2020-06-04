Charles Edgar Lewis
Charles Edgar Lewis

Vicksburg - Mr. Charles Edgar Lewis, 82, passed away on June 2, 2020 in Vicksburg,

Survivors include his two sons, Donald and Ronald Lewis both of the Hinds County Sheriff Department; sisters, Ella Selmon of Vicksburg, MS, Flora Gilliam of Port Gibson, MS and Jessie Lewis of Battle Creek, Michigan; one brother, Vernon Lewis of Port Gibson, MS; 7 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home in Vicksburg, MS. Burial will follow at Lewis Cemetery in Port Gibson, MS. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2pm -6pm at the funeral home.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home
2102 Clay St
Vicksburg, MS 39183
(601) 629-3500
