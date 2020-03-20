Resources
Charles Edward Rowan


1926 - 2020
Charles Edward Rowan Obituary
Charles Edward Rowan

Jackson - Charles Edward Rowan, 93, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Private family services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home and interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mr. Rowan was born on August 1, 1926 in Brooksville, MS. He graduated from Ole Miss where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order (KA). While in college, he met the love of his life Dorothy Hunter and they were married on July 22, 1956. He served in the United States Air Force and Navy during the Korean War and WWII. Mr. Rowan was also a member Christ Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Merrick and Mary Eva Rowan; daughter, Liz Rowan Neely; sister, Marjorie Smith; and grandson, Samuel McLaurin Neely.

Mr. Rowan is survived by his wife, Dorothy Rowan; daughter, Carolyn Rowan O'Connor (Daniel); grandchildren, Josh Neely (Katie), Max Neely (Erin), Charlie Neely, Eliza Neely, Daniel O'Connor (Ashley), Clayton O'Connor, and Callie Anthony (Kirk).

Mr. Rowan's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Hospice Ministries for the care and compassion shown to them during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at

Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
