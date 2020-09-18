Charles Elvin Evans



Richland, WA - (September 21, 1930 - September 14, 2020)



Charles Evans, 89, of Richland, Washington passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 14, 2020.



Chuck was born on September 21, 1930 in Richland, Mississippi. During his youth he moved with his family to the state of Washington. After graduating high school he joined the Air Force and served his country during the Korean War.



On September 13, 1954, he married Valene Williams, in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



By profession he was a teacher, principal and superintendant of schools in both Washington and Alaska. He also lead his family in another HUGE (ad)venture—that of commercial salmon fishing on Kodiak Island, Alaska. That venture began in 1976 and continues today.



He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and his wife, Valene, served three full-time missions: Australia, Melbourne; Canada, Winnipeg; and Louisiana Baton Rouge.



Chuck is survived by his wife Valene; sister Lana (Lance) Sorensen; and children: Kent (Molly) Evans, Dennis (Keena) Evans, and Cherie (Darren) Simpson; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren—with #6 on the way.



He was preceded in death by his father, Percy Evans, his mother, Belle Hutson Evans and daughter, Shirley Evans Andre.



He will be laid to rest on September 21, 2020 at the Sunset Cemetery in Richland, Washington.









