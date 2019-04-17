|
Charles Estes Claybrook
Jackson - Charles Estes Claybrook, 83 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 12, 2019.
A memorial service to honor Charles' life will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at the First Baptist Church Chapel in Jackson, MS at 12:00 pm. Senior adult pastor, Tom Washburn, will officiate. Burial and graveside service will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Trenton, TN on Thursday, April 18 at 2:00 pm. Reverend Michael McEwen, pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church where Charles was a member during his early life, will officiate. Arrangements are being handled by Shelton's Funeral Home in Trenton, TN.
Charles was born on August 27, 1935 to Paul Morris Claybrook and Nanny Sue Estes Claybrook in Trenton, TN. Charles was preceded in death by his cherished parents, brother Lee Claybrook and son Lee Claybrook.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Ruth W. Claybrook. He was an adoring and devoted father to daughter Elizabeth Halling (Jim) of Dunn Loring, VA and son Chris Claybrook (Erika) of Brentwood, TN. Charles was the proud grandfather of Bryce and Ellie Claybrook and Jace and Hudson Halling. Charles was a steadfast father figure to Ruth's children Ronald Foley, Mary Foley Kotev, Bridget Alomia and Theresa Foley-Morris and a wonderful Poppy to Ruth's nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Charles is also survived by his two sisters, Dorothy Crenshaw of Germantown, TN and Mary Elizabeth Walker (Empson) of Plano, TX.
Charles attended the University of Tennessee where he studied Agricultural Sciences. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and a lifetime Vols fan. Following college, Charles proudly enlisted in the United States Army to serve the country he so dearly loved. During his long career in the animal pharmaceutical industry, Charles was dedicated to the eradication of diseases in the poultry industry.
Charles led a long and fruitful life guided by his love of God, his country and his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the s Foundation or the First Baptist Church, Jackson, MS. The family wishes to thank Hospice Ministries and Dr. Bobby Wilkerson and staff at Jackson Oncology.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019