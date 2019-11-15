|
Charles Floyd Carter, Jr.
Brandon, MS - Charles met his Heavenly Father on November 15, 2019 at the age of 81. He retired in 1999 from Baptist Hospital after over 35 years of service as Facility Administrator and was instrumental in completing major renovations at the hospital during his tenure. Charles also proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy stationed on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific.
Charles was born in Meridian, MS, September 14, 1938 and was the forever outdoors guy. Those who knew him best called him "Slick". He was a man of meticulous detailed lists caring for those around him. He most enjoyed spending time at his camp "Jasper Jac"with his family and friends while watching his children and grandchildren marvel in nature. Many celebrations were held at camp and not a critter went hungry. He was a loving husband, father and caring grandfather.
Mr. Carter is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Charles F. Carter and daughter-in-law, Casey Simmons Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Johnnie Katherine Chapman Carter; sons, Carl Carter (Jennifer) and Kevin Carter; daughter, Kathy Carter Zachary (Mike) as well as his grandchildren Justin Zachary (Madison), Taylor Zachary, Mia Carter, and Jorja and Reagan Carter.
Visitation will be held at 10:00am Monday, November 18 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home, Brandon, MS with a service immediately following at 11:00am. Interment for family will follow to Hickory, MS at New Fellowship Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials sent to New Fellowship Baptist Church, 161 County Rd. 2422, Hickory, MS 39332. Many thanks to Hospice Ministries, Inc. for their loving care.
