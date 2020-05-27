Charles Henry Holmes
Madison - Charles Henry Holmes, 70, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Holmes' residence on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM.
Charlie was born on December 26, 1949 in Longview, TX. He was the Senior Vice President at Vital Records Control. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and certified in Homeland Security and HIPPA. Charlie had a servant's heart and shared the Word of God all around the world on numerous international mission trips. He was an avid historian, talented artist and a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Emma Henry Holmes, and brothers, Robert and David Holmes.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Ezsma Crump Holmes; daughter, Emma Lois Holmes; brothers, Gene Holmes (Merlyn) of Kilgore, TX, Jeff Holmes (Tiffany) of New Iberia, LA; sisters, Ginger Holmes Rogers of Neosho, MO, Princess Holmes Taylor of New Boston, TX, Lea Ann Holmes McDonald of New Boston, TX; sisters-in-law, Lisa and Linda Holmes. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi at www.woundedwarriorsofms.com/
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.