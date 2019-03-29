Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
Resources
Charles Henry Stogner


1938 - 2019
Charles Henry Stogner Obituary
Charles Henry Stogner

Wesson - Memorial service for Mr. Charles Henry Stogner will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Mr. Charles Henry Stogner, 81, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on March 26, 2019, in Houston, TX. He was born in Magnolia, MS, on January 10, 1938. Mr. Stogner served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Northminster Baptist Church. He was the owner of Stog Market Affiliates and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed journalism and computer technology, but in his free time, he liked to work in his garden.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Stogner and one brother, Jerry Stogner.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Claudine Remington Stogner; as well as other loving family members and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019
