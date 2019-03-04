|
Charles Ivy
Jackson - Mr. Charles D. "Daigo" Ivy, 71, of Jackson passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and again on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon until the 2:00pm Funeral Service all at Raymond Road Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Raymond Cemetery.
Charles "Daigo" was born in Jackson, MS to the late Henry Harris Ivy and Carrie Kitchens Ivy. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson and a lifelong member of Raymond Road Baptist Church. Over the years he served the church in several capacities including Security Guard. He retired from the Mississippi Forestry Commission after 34 years. He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and was an avid gardener. He was known as a wonderful husband and father, a very generous man and an amazing friend with a great sense of humor.
Mr. Ivy is preceded in death by his parents, several siblings, and his son, Frank Ivy. He is survived by his wife of over 23 years, Jane Ivy; daughter Theresa Ivy (Antonio) Zaragoza of Jemison, AL; stepsons, James Kelly of Clinton and Matthew (Felicia) Kelly of Jackson; sister, Hazel Kersh of Pearl; 5 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.
Online guestbook available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019