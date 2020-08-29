Charles James Bell, Jr.



Madison - Charles James Bell, Jr. (Charlie), age 95, passed away August 28, 2020 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, Mississippi. He was born on January 8, 1925 in Greenwood, Mississippi. He grew up in Greenwood, where his mother, Mary Garrott Bell, owned Mary Bell's Flowers for many years. He was a 1942 graduate of Greenwood High School. After graduation, Charlie attended Mississippi State University, where he majored in mechanical engineering. His education was on hold for a few years when he joined the Army Air Corp in 1945, where he proudly served on active duty as a navigator. He later proudly served in the Mississippi Army National Guard. Charlie obtained his master's degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State, and then obtained his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech in Atlanta.



Charlie started his family after graduating from Georgia Tech, and lived in Starkville for many years. He and his family were members of First Presbyterian Church in Starkville. As a long-time professor of mechanical engineering at Mississippi State University, he thoroughly enjoyed teaching and always took a keen interest in the success of his students. He also enjoyed working periodically at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, doing engineering research and consulting work on the early stages of what is now known as "MOAB" (the mother of all bombs).



Charlie is predeceased by his parents Charles James Bell, and Mary Garrott Bell, both of Greenwood, Mississippi. He is also predeceased by his wife, Lillouise Hatchell "Wese" Bell. Charlie and Wese had two children, who survive him: William C. Bell (Jana) of Jackson, Mississippi; and Mary Bell Hatcher (Brad) of Dallas, Texas.After Wese passed away in 1985, a mutual Greenwood friend introduced Charlie to Sarah Dell Mann and they married in Carrollton, Mississippi in 1987. Charlie and Sarah Dell lived in Carrollton, Mississippi and were happily married for almost 30 years until she passed away in 2017.



Charlie is also survived by his sister, Anne Mildred Bell Wohlford, of Rancho Santa Fe, California. He is also survived by his two grandsons, who he loved very much: Jake Bell (Mississippi State) and Payne Bell (Ole Miss), both of Jackson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Charlie was always proud of his maternal grandfather, Thomas C. (T.C.) Garrott, who served two terms as Leflore County Sheriff, and was the sheriff of Leflore County during the construction of the current Leflore County Courthouse.



Charlie is also survived by caregiver and best friend Naomi M. Thomas. He was predeceased by long-time family friend, Betty Mae Ford, who lived on Avenue G in Greenwood.



The family would like to thank the Siena and Tuscany staff at St. Catherine's Village for the wonderful care and attention they gave Charlie over the last several years.



The family will hold a graveside service at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Starkville at a later date. Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements.



For anyone who wishes to make a charitable donation in Charlie's memory, the family requests that donations be made to the Bagley College of Engineering at Mississippi State University, 250 McCain Hall, Mississippi State, MS 39762 or St. Richard Catholic Church, 1242 Lynwood Dr., Jackson, MS 39206.









