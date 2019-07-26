Services
First Baptist Church-Richland
1102 US 49
Richland, MS 39218
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church Richland
1102 Hwy 49S
Richland, MS
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church Richland
1102 Hwy 49S
Richland, MS
Charles "Chuck" Langston


1930 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" Langston Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Langston

Pearl - Chuck Langston was a loving, kind, devoted husband, father, and grandfather from Pearl, Mississippi. He passed away July 12, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 21, 1930, to George D. Langston and Jewel Guest Langston in Oakland, MS.

Chuck graduated from Oakland High School and attended Harding College in Searcy, AR. After serving 4 years in the US Navy, he was self-employed and owned Custom Carpet Service for 35 years. After retirement he worked for Bailey Interiors for 14 years and retired at the age of 83. He was an avid bowler having bowled a perfect game, an avid golfer with a special group of friends that made his life very happy, and also was always ready to wet his hook in any pond, lake, or sea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George Langston, Jr., and Martin Guest "MG" Langston, and nephews George Langston III, and William Langston.

He is survived by his wife Audrey Thrasher Langston, sister Elizabeth Rashad of Memphis, Tn, and children Charles Langston Jr., Shane Foster (Vickie), Charla Wilcher (Chad) and Stacy Windham (Tony). Grandchildren are Shad Herron (Mel), Blake Blalock, Lauren Shoemaker (Dustin), J.T. Windham (Katie), Andrea Ezell, Zack Windham, and Brady Windham. He is also survived by five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Several years ago, Chuck decided to donate his body to UMMC to further the study of medical related sciences.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 27, at First Baptist Church Richland, 1102 Hwy 49S Richland, Mississippi 39218. Visitation will be 12:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with service at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the church marked for Christmas Shoebox, Missions, or .
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 26, 2019
