Brandon, MS - Charles Larry Womack, 73, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Highland Home in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday and from 10-10:45 am Saturday at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the funeral home with a graveside service at 1 pm Saturday at Sharon Cemetery in Magee, MS.



Mr. Womack was born September 27, 1945 to Cordis Leon Womack and Annie Rea Purvis Womack. He was married to Barbara Ann James Womack. Mr. Womack was the owner and operator of Air Supply, a HVAC distributor. He attended Meadow Grove Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. He loved his family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.



Mr. Womack was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Womack and his parents, Cordis and Annie Rea Womack.



Mr. Womack is survived by his children, Jason Womack and Kristy B. Womack; his daughter-in-law, Pamela Womack; grandchildren, Courtney Brooke Womack, Ashley Rivers Womack and Charles Lake Womack; his longtime friend, Marty McKee and her daughter, Kristy McKee and Kristy's son Kolwyn McKee and a host of friends.



Serving as pallbearers will be Stan Purvis, Ted P. Allen, II, Scott Womack, Bryan Thornton, Charles McKinley, Earnest Holmes, Robbie Pettus, Robert Lee Johnston.



Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Hershel Spradley, Jim Sims, Brantley Mayers, Bill Connor, Martin Francis, Robbie Gavin, Marc Koenigsberger, Terry McLin and Chuck McDaniel.



