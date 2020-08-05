Charles Larue Broome



Madison - Charles Larue Broome, 95, died peacefully on July 29, 2020 in Madison, MS after a long and productive life.



Born to Claude Broome and Zudia McPhail Broome in 1925, in Carson, Mississippi, he was the second of ten children. He served his country in the Army during World War II, where he became a Mess Sargeant, cooking for the troops. When he returned, he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from LSU and met Wanza Joy Walker, to whom he was married for 69 years. After living a year in Prentiss, MS, they moved to Birmingham, MI, and Shreveport, LA where he worked in Marketing for Ford Motor Company and AMF-Beard, respectively. Seeking further education, in 1959 he went back to school to earn an MBA at LSU and a then a Ph.D. in Marketing at the University of Alabama, launching his career in academia. After graduating, he spent six years in Texas, teaching at both Texas Christian University and the University of Houston, before he joined the Department of Business at East Carolina University as Associate Dean and Head of the MBA program. Every time Wanza and Charlie moved, they made new friends, some of whom they kept in touch with for the rest of their lives.



After retiring from East Carolina University, Charlie and Wanza moved to Kerr Lake in Virginia, where he enjoyed lake life: growing fruit trees, daily biking, having thoughtful conversations on the front porch, and spending time with their daughter's family. In 2010, he and Wanza moved from Virginia back to Mississippi, where they lived together in St. Catherine's Village in Madison. He enjoyed being closer to his brothers and sisters in Mississippi, and the new (and old) friends they found at St. Catherine's.



He delighted in mentoring his students as well as friends and family members, who sought his advice on education, careers, and a variety of other subjects. In this sense, he never truly left teaching behind, and was a life-long learner himself. He developed a passion for travel and Charlie and Wanza traveled all over the world. He was a hard-working husband and father, known for his sharp mind, strong guiding sense of ethics, and love for his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ellis Broome, Dennis Broome, and Harmon Broome; his sister Nell Broome Hannaford; and his son-in-law, James Warden Early. He is survived by his wife, Wanza Walker Broome; their daughter, Belinda Broome Early; their grandchildren Samuel Early and Ellen Early Landers, and her husband Dustin; and their great grandson, Odin Charles Landers. He is also survived by brothers Algie



Broome and his wife Sheila; Kenneth Broome and his wife Ann; and Carroll Broome and his wife Marion; and by his sisters Gladys Broome Tyrone; and Janice Broome Davis and her husband, George. He is also survived by multiple generations of nieces and nephews from his large family.



In his later years, he realized what a good life he had lived. In his own words: "If I go tonight, while I sleep, that's ok. I have lived a long time and had a good life - so much better than I ever expected." He will be missed but the lives he touched are better for it.



A service will be held at a later date.









