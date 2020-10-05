Charles Lawrence Brocato
Brandon - Charles Lawrence "Charlie" Brocato, 83, passed away October 1, 2020, in Brandon, Mississippi. Born October 22, 1936, in Clarksdale, he was the son of Charlie Brocato and Lelia May Lawrence Brocato. A 1954 graduate of Clarksdale High School, he earned a degree in accounting at the University of Mississippi.
Charlie began law school at Ole Miss with the Class of 1960 but withdrew due to the illness and subsequent death of his mother. After completing basic training with the Mississippi Air Guard, he returned to law school, graduating with the Class of 1961.
Charlie began the practice of law in Clarksdale with his uncle, Vincent "Buddy" Brocato. After a few years of small-town law practice, Charlie enrolled at New York University, where he earned a further Master of Laws in Taxation degree.
Moving to Jackson in 1964, Charlie joined the firm of Dossett & Magruder. In 1988 the small firm of Magruder, Montgomery & Brocato merged with Butler, Snow, O'Mara, Stevens & Cannada, where Charlie was a partner until his retirement.
Charlie enjoyed competitive skeet shooting and won many state and national titles. He was inducted into the Mississippi Skeet Shooting Association Hall of Fame in 2015.
An only child, Charlie, known as Charles to family members, had wonderful memories of large holiday gatherings with extended family in Clarksdale and of hunting and fishing the Mississippi Delta.
He is survived by Claudia, his wife of 50 years; son Brett and his wife Melanie; beloved grandchildren Nora, Lucas, Gavin, and Trudy; and many cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Charlie's favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 22 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Wright & Ferguson, 114 Burney Drive, Flowood, Mississippi. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 5691 Mississippi Highway 25, Flowood, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Garden, 1106 Star Road, Brandon, Mississippi.
The family is in sympathy with your Covid concerns and will understand if you feel unable to be with us.
Read the full obituary at www.wrightferguson.com