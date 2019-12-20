|
Charles Lester (Biz) Sullivan
Jackson - Charles Lester Sullivan (Biz), 69, of Jackson, MS, passed away on December 19, 2019, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Charles was born June 25, 1950, in New Orleans, LA, to the late Mary Lester Sullivan and Former Lieutenant Governor Charles Loten Sullivan. He grew up in Clarksdale, MS, where he graduated from Clarksdale High School before attending Ole Miss. After Ole Miss, Biz moved to Washington, D.C., pursuing his passion as a pilot until he returned to Mississippi to manage his dad's campaign followed by a career in insurance.
On August 3, 1985, Biz married Jayme Moore Sullivan. They shared a loving thirty-four years of marriage with each other. They had two kids, Mary Wesson Sullivan and Rayner Sullivan. Biz was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church where he enjoyed playing the tuba in the orchestra.
Biz spent his entire life with a positive outlook that was driven by strength and faith to always be doing for others. He loved being heavily involved in the church and Ole Miss athletics. He loved spending as much time as possible with Mary Wesson and Rayner's dogs, Moose and Bentley.
Biz is preceded in death by his parents Mary & Charles Sullivan, brothers David and John Marshall, and sister Mary Loten. He is survived by his wife, Jayme, and daughters, Mary Wesson and Rayner.
Visitation is Monday, December 23, from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be immediately following visitation at 12:00 P.M. the burial will follow at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS. Sebrell Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019