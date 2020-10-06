Charles Lynn "Chuck" Souther



Charles Lynn "Chuck" Souther, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at home in Waynesboro, MS, surrounded by his family and caregivers.



Chuck was born on August 12, 1947, to Bob and Connie Souther of Fulton, Missouri. He was the stepson of Boyd Weber. He was the grandson of Charlie and Nell Helm of Columbia, Missouri, and Lynn and Jean McGruder of Fulton, Missouri. His Godmother and special family friend was Jean Vaughn McDonald of Fort Worth, Texas.



He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Mary Kay Watkins Souther and faithful Canine Companion Baxter; Step-daughter Melanie West Harman (Reed) of Signal Mountain, TN; two grandchildren, David Harman and Kate Harman; Brother-In-Law, Bobby Watkins (Elaine).



He graduated from the University of Missouri, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. He loved his fighting tigers!



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Military Police, stationed in White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.



After his military service, he moved to Dallas, TX, where he worked with Hart Schaffner & Marx Company. He relocated to Jackson, MS, where he was president of Stevens Clothing Company. Later, he and two partners founded Southport, a mens clothing manufacturer. In 1999 Chuck and his wife Mary Kay started a new business Corporate Apparel & Promotions, which they operated until their retirement earlier this year.



During his tenure with Southport, he was the recipient of a prestigious award called The Honored Son and Guest of Honor at the annual Kingdom of Callaway supper in his home county of Callaway, Missouri. It is presented annually to an outstanding businessman who has left Callaway County and been successful.



He was a faithful member of St. Stephens Reformed Episcopal Church, where he served as Senior Warden and served many terms on the Vestry.



His passion was playing golf, and he enjoyed tennis and running in his younger years.



He had an innate sense of style and was always immaculately dressed. He was loved by everyone for his gentle nature, charming personality, quick wit and sense of humor. Chuck and Mary Kay enjoyed entertaining in their home and have been blessed with many special friendships.



There will be a Graveside Service at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Waynesboro Cemetery and a Memorial Service at St. Stephens Anglican Church at a later date.









