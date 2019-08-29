|
|
Charles M. Malatesta
Whitfield - Charles Michael Malatesta, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Jaquith Nursing Home on the grounds of the MS State Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was a native and longtime resident of Shaw, Mississippi.
Mr. Malatesta was born on May 2, 1955, in Greenville, Mississippi, and both sets of his grandparents immigrated to America in the early 1900s. He was extremely proud of his Italian heritage and instilled that pride in his children. After college, Charles began farming the "home place" in Shaw with his father Primo until he had to stop as a result of back injuries. He and Carla raised their two children on the farm in Shaw and lived there until they moved to Gulf Shores, AL in 2003.
He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and friend that never met a stranger, but his greatest pride and joy were his children, Zack and Jessi. Charles was happiest when barbecuing and feeding family and friends. His and Carla's home was always open to anyone that needed a meal, a friendly listener, or a place to stay no matter how long. He leaves behind many friends and family that remember him as a kind and loving person that are grateful to him for his generosity.
Mr. Malatesta was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carla, and his parents, Primo Charles and Theresa Cuicchi Malatesta. He is survived by his children, Zack Malatesta and Jessi Malatesta, both of Atlanta, GA, and his siblings, Ralph Malatesta (Deborah) of San Francisco, CA, John Malatesta (Leila) of Flora, MS, and Mary Alice Finn of Fayetteville, AR. He also leaves behind many relatives and friends to mourn him.
A memorial service will be held in Shaw, MS at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or the organization of your choice. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Jaquith Nursing Home, especially Building 78, and the other caregivers at MS State Hospital for your kindness and support the last ten years.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019