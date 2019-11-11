|
Charles Madison Bacon
Jackson - 1936-2019
Charles Madison Bacon, 83, of Jackson, died October 24, 2019. He was born April 9, 1936, in Kilgore, Texas, to E. Gladstone Bacon and Faithy Flowers Bacon. He graduated from Mississippi College with bachelor and master's degrees in history and conducted additional post graduate study at George Washington University.
In 1959 Charles published his master's thesis, A History of Hinds County Mississippi During Reconstruction 1865-1875. This was the onset of his lifelong interest in civil rights, racial reconciliation and social justice. He served as a professor at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Puerto Rico as well as several other colleges and universities.
Charles loved classical music, literature, conversation, good food and listening to Public Radio. He was active throughout his life in choral music and theatre as a performer and director. After retirement, Charles moved to Lexington in Holmes County, Mississippi, where he raised herding dogs. He later moved to Jackson and joined Northminster Baptist Church where he served on the Adult Ministries Committee.
Late in life he lost his eyesight but not his sense of humor. When greeting a friend or even a stranger he would often say, "it's nice to see you," followed by a little chuckle. Losing his vision did not dampen his positive outlook or his remarkable ability to make friends.
Charles was predeceased by his parents and brothers, James Flowers Bacon and Lowry Fields Bacon. He is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and his many friends from Northminster and the Buford Yeager Retirement Center. A memorial service will be held on November 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Northminster Baptist Church with a reception following at the Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019