Charles Michael Varner
1954 - 2020
Charles Michael Varner

Magee - Charles Michael Varner, 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 8, 1954, to the (late) Charles Ray and Barbara (Maddox) Varner of Magee.

Mr. Varner was a lifelong resident of Magee and a member of Corinth Baptist Church. He was a Poultry and Ag Farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Creel Varner; children, Kimberly Varner Langley (Curt), Cullan Henry Kight (Ashton) and Peyton Seth Varner; brother, Keith Varner (Ramona); sister, Pam Turner (Ross); two grandchildren, Brayden and Julianna; numerous nieces and nephews and Aunt Doris Varner Tullos.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Lee Varner.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Tutor Funeral Home in Magee. Immediately following visitation there will be a graveside service at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jay Wesbrooks officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Tutor Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
2
Graveside service
Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tutor Funeral Home, Inc.
822 Simpson Hwy 149
Magee, MS 39111
601-849-9995
