Charles Myers



Charles Frederick Myers, 92, passed from this life Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Ridgeland, MS.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Renton.



Survivors include daughter, Susan Ganz (Bob); sons, David Myers (Mary) and Richard Myers (Diane); grandchildren, Nathaniel Ganz (Spencer), Daniel Myers, Joshua Myers, Kimberly Myers, Zachary Myers and Cecil Hinds; great granddaughter, Layla Catherine Ganz; brother, William Myers (Bobbi) and sister-in-law, Marjorie Renton.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 399 Barrow St., P.O. Box 5526, Pearl, MS 39208. The family will have a private memorial service.









