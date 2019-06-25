Charles R. "Pete" Banes



Canton - Charles Rayford "Pete" Banes, 88, of Canton, MS, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born March 31, 1931 in Pelahatchie, MS, he was the youngest of 5 brothers. He graduated from Cross Roads High School in 1949.



His family later moved to Canton, MS, where he met and married his wife of 68 years, Marie Hobson. They were married on April 26, 1951 at Center Terrace Baptist Church.



Pete enlisted in the US Navy and served as an Electrician's Mate from January, 1951, until November, 1954. Upon being discharged from the Navy, he attended Mississippi State University and graduated with a degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1959.



He worked in the Manufacturing and Production Training Program at Ralston Purina Company in Memphis, TN and later worked for Mississippi Federated Cooperative in Jackson, MS as Manager of the MS Federated Van Winkle Feed Mill. From 1963 to 1971, he served as Purchasing Agent and Inventory and Production Control Manager with Udico Electric Company in Canton, MS. With the closing of Udico, he managed the Purina Feed and Seed Supply in Canton. In 1974, he accepted a position with the USDA Farmers Home Administration as a loan officer, where he served until his retirement in 1994.



Pete was a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and served on the Personnel Committee as a member of First Baptist Church Canton, MS.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Burley Elijah and Josephine Huff Banes and his brothers Vernon, Webster, D.C., and Dan. Survivors include his wife, Marie Hobson Banes; children, Charles C. "Kip" Banes (Georgia Luann) of Starkville and Susan Wilson (Bruce) of Madison; grandchildren, Mark Banes, Sarah Banes, Nicky Wilson, and Hannah Wilson and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 5 - 7 pm with funeral services at 11 am on Thursday, June 27 at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, MS with interment in the Canton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Ministries, Inc. in Ridgeland, MS.



The family would like to thank the Hospice Ministries staff for the loving care of Mr. Banes and their continuing care for Mrs. Banes.



Published in Clarion Ledger on June 25, 2019