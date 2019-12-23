|
Charles Ravencraft
Liberty - Charles Ravencraft, 92, of Liberty, Miss., passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born October 6, 1927, in Liberty, the son of Hardy and Lula (Nevels) Ravencraft.
Mr. Ravencraft began his career as a mill worker and boilermaker, living and working in Foley, Frisco City and Atmore, Ala.; DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; Granby, Colo.; and Baton Rouge, La. He then moved his family to Liberty and opened two businesses, Ravencraft's Cafe and Liberty Truck Stop. During this time, he also served Amite County as Deputy Sherriff.
In 1968, Ravencraft began his career with the Mississippi State Senate and served under Governors John Bell Williams and William Waller. In 1976, he began the next chapter of his public service career under Lt. Governors Evelyn Gandy and Brad Dye. He retired in 1993 as Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate under Governor Kirk Fordice.
In retirement, Ravencraft enjoyed traveling around the U.S. with his wife, visiting their families in Alabama, Pennsylvania and North Mississippi, and spending time with their children. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and politics.
Ravencraft leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Gwen Waddle Ravencraft; one daughter, Shelia (W.D.) Ravencraft Kinchen; three sons, Charles Dale (Betty) Ravencraft, Keith Ravencraft and Jarrod Ravencraft; Marc Lewis; seven grandchildren, Brad (Rachel) Roberts, Dale (Kristi) Ravencraft, Jodi Roberts Brown, Tracie Ravencraft Baxter, April Ravencraft Pullen, Brantley (Sarah) Ravencraft; 17 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Ravencraft Roberts; three brothers, two sisters and three in-laws, Walter Leon Ravencraft, Quinn Ravencraft, Homer (Pearl) Ravencraft, Marie (Leon) Ravencraft Graves and Velma (Bill) Ravencraft Wholeben.
Friends will be received at Brown Funeral Home, South Broad Street, Liberty, Miss., on Tuesday, December 24, 10 a.m. to Noon, at which time the funeral service will be held there with Rev. Shan Van Norman and Rev. Daniel Cook officiating. Burial will be in Enterprise Baptist Church Cemetery.
View or send family e-condolences at brownms.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his memory to The University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39046-0001, or online at usmfoundation.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019