Jackson - Charles Ray "Chief" Gardner, passed away peacefully at home, on November 19, 2020, with his daughter by his side. The oldest of two children, "Chief" was born in Jackson, MS, to Leslie and Lillie Belle Gardner on April 8, 1930. The visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with the service immediately following at Wright and Ferguson, 114 Burney Drive, Flowood, MS 39232. The burial will be at 2 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 6000 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS 39209.



"Chief" is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Kilpatrick Gardner, son, Allen McGee Gardner, of Jackson, MS and his daughter, Sarah Gardner Ray, and grand-daughter, Olivia Riley Ray, both of Nashville, TN.



"Chief" is survived by his nephew Baxter (Brenda) Strain, Ben (Tiffany) Strain and Brock Strain of Madison, MS. "Chief" is also survived by the family of his deceased nephew, Warren Strain (Sandra, Tiffany, and Brandon Strain) of Madison, MS.



"Chief" was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ouida Strain, and nephew, Warren Strain, all of Madison, MS.



The family would like to extend special thank you to the nurses of Encompass Hospice and many dear close friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles Ray Gardner's memory to the Mustard Seed, Inc. 1085 Luckney Road, Brandon, MS 39047 or to French Camp Academy 1 Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745.









