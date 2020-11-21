1/
Charles Ray "Chief" Gardner
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Ray "Chief" Gardner

Jackson - Charles Ray "Chief" Gardner, passed away peacefully at home, on November 19, 2020, with his daughter by his side. The oldest of two children, "Chief" was born in Jackson, MS, to Leslie and Lillie Belle Gardner on April 8, 1930. The visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with the service immediately following at Wright and Ferguson, 114 Burney Drive, Flowood, MS 39232. The burial will be at 2 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 6000 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS 39209.

"Chief" is survived by his wife of 56 years, Frances Kilpatrick Gardner, son, Allen McGee Gardner, of Jackson, MS and his daughter, Sarah Gardner Ray, and grand-daughter, Olivia Riley Ray, both of Nashville, TN.

"Chief" is survived by his nephew Baxter (Brenda) Strain, Ben (Tiffany) Strain and Brock Strain of Madison, MS. "Chief" is also survived by the family of his deceased nephew, Warren Strain (Sandra, Tiffany, and Brandon Strain) of Madison, MS.

"Chief" was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ouida Strain, and nephew, Warren Strain, all of Madison, MS.

The family would like to extend special thank you to the nurses of Encompass Hospice and many dear close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles Ray Gardner's memory to the Mustard Seed, Inc. 1085 Luckney Road, Brandon, MS 39047 or to French Camp Academy 1 Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home Flowood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved